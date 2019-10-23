Politics

Trump name removed from 2 ice skating rinks in Central Park

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two ice skating rinks in Central Park are now removing the Trump name, even though the Trump Organization still runs both rinks.

Wollman Rink in the southern part of the park, and Lasker Rink in the northern end will no longer be identified as Trump properties.

The Parks Department says it was notified over the summer of the change but wasn't given a reason why.

The Trump Organization has run the rinks since the 1980s.

