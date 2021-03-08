Former President Trump spotted for first time in NYC since leaving office

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10390796" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say the man spotlighted in recently released video can be seen lifting a wallet from an unsuspecting victim.

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Former President Trump was spotted for the first time in New York City since leaving office.Trump's motorcade rolled into Manhattan around 9 p.m. He was briefly seen waving from the window of his limo.The NYPD is providing additional security for the former president while he is in town.Barricades and parking restrictions can be expected around Trump Tower.----------