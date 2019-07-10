Politics

Kim Darroch, UK ambassador to US, resigns days after leaked cables criticizing Trump

In this Friday, Oct. 20, 2017 photo, British Ambassador Kim Darroch hosts a National Economists Club event at the British Embassy in Washington. (Sait Serkan Gurbuz/AP Photo)

The U.K. Foreign Office says Britain's ambassador to the United States has resigned just days after diplomatic cables criticizing President Donald Trump were leaked.

Kim Darroch said in a letter Wednesday that even though his posting was due to end this year, he believed "in the current circumstances the responsible course is to allow the appointment of a new ambassador."

Darroch said he is "grateful to all those in the UK and the US, who have offered their support during this difficult few days."

Prime Minister Theresa May said it was a "matter of regret" that Darroch resigned.

Darroch's forthright, unfiltered views on the U.S. administration - meant for a limited audience and discreet review - appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in Britain's Mail on Sunday newspaper.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumptheresa mayu.s. & worldpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Parade of Champions: NYC honors World Cup winners
Street closures, subway changes for World Cup parade
AccuWeather: Staying warm, but not too humid
Man, woman drown off the coast of Far Rockaway
Baby born from deceased donor's transplanted womb
Lawyer: Judge sorry for telling woman to 'close your legs'
Brazen gunpoint robbery in Harlem deli caught on camera
Show More
Convicted sex offender found hiding in A/C vent
Woman wanted in bias hardhat attack on subway
Hollywood icon Rip Torn dies at 88, rep says
Mom speaks out after legally blind son hurt in NJ hit and run
Woman stabbed to death during fight in Brooklyn subway station
More TOP STORIES News