Up Close Exclusive: Corey Johnson and his struggle with depression

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Corey Johnson is not running for mayor of New York City - and the reason why is the big story. Johnson acknowledged he is battling depression.

He went public with his mental health battles, taking out of the closet, the issue of mental illness.

In an exclusive interview on Up Close, Bill Ritter taslks to Johnson about what led to his decision to not only skip the race for mayor, but also come forward with his mental health struggles.

Dr. Jen Ashton will also appear on Up Close to discuss.

