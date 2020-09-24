Politics

Council Speaker Corey Johnson will not run for mayor of New York City

NEW YORK CITY -- Corey Johnson is not running for mayor of New York City.

"It was no secret that I had been considering a run for mayor, and that I have put my campaign on pause for the past six months. I felt strongly that it was the right thing to do considering all that our city has been going through, including covid 19, the resulting shutdown and economic pain, and the long overdue national reckoning on race," Johnson said in a statement.

Johnson reveals that he's been dealing with depression.

"In the same spirit of openness, I would also add that I have been dealing with some personal challenges over the past few months, namely - depression," the statement continued.

"I believe its important to be open about this as well. Too often mental health issues are shrouded in secrecy and stigmas, which causes people struggling with these issues to feel alone. I encourage anyone who is experiencing a mental health condition to seek help. I did and I am better for it."

But he added, "I want to be clear that my decision to end this campaign is not the end of my public life. Far from it."

This story will be updated.

