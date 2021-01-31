up close

Up Close: Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness, Donald Trump's Impeachment trial

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Last week Johnson and Johnson announced that its vaccine trials have proved to be 85-percent effective against the most severe symptoms of the coronavirus, 72-percent effective against moderate to severe COVID cases in the United States.

When you add the results from trials performed in other countries, the effectiveness dropped down to 66-percent

That number raised some eyebrows since the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines reported 95-percent effectiveness.

ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton speaks on what these results mean.

Plus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy provides his perspective on the current shortage and sloppy rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Also, U.S. Representative for New York's 13th District, Adriano Espaillat, describes the events that unfolded inside the Capitol building during the siege and how he was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon after.

Congressman Espaillat also explains what might happen during Trump's Impeachment hearing on February 8.

ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss whether or not the Senate will have enough votes to render a guilty verdict and what the ruling would mean for President Biden's future.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citydonald trumpvaccinesimpeachmentcoronavirusup closecovid 19 vaccinejoe bidencoronavirus pandemicpoliticscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: President Biden, vaccine distribution, Trump's impeachment trial
Up Close: Yang runs for NYC mayor, vaccines, impeachment trial
Up Close: Capitol breach, lawmakers oust Trump, call for impeachment
Up Close: 2021 outlook and Trump's final days in office
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter bears down with heavy snow, strong winds
Live Updates: NYS reschedules vaccine appointments at several locations
NYC officials urge people to stay home, schools move to all-remote
New Jersey declares state of emergency, suspends NJ Transit service
Mass transit and travel information for the Tri-State
Long Island expecting heavy snow, wind and storm surge
Show More
Westchester, Hudson Valley expecting heavy snow, travel problems
NYC addresses inequity in COVID vaccination efforts
What is a blizzard? There are 3 requirements
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77
More TOP STORIES News