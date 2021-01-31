Up Close: Johnson & Johnson vaccine effectiveness, Donald Trump's Impeachment trial

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Last week Johnson and Johnson announced that its vaccine trials have proved to be 85-percent effective against the most severe symptoms of the coronavirus, 72-percent effective against moderate to severe COVID cases in the United States.When you add the results from trials performed in other countries, the effectiveness dropped down to 66-percentThat number raised some eyebrows since the two-shot Moderna and Pfizer vaccines reported 95-percent effectiveness.ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton speaks on what these results mean.Plus, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy provides his perspective on the current shortage and sloppy rollout of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.Also, U.S. Representative for New York's 13th District, Adriano Espaillat, describes the events that unfolded inside the Capitol building during the siege and how he was diagnosed with COVID-19 soon after.Congressman Espaillat also explains what might happen during Trump's Impeachment hearing on February 8.ABC News Political Director Rick Klein, and Political Consultant Hank Sheinkopf discuss whether or not the Senate will have enough votes to render a guilty verdict and what the ruling would mean for President Biden's future.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.