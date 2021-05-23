up close

Up Close: Moderate Republicans working to undo Trump's influence on party

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Up Close: Moderate Republicans working to undo Trump's influence on party

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, former President Donald Trump continues to exert his influence in the Republican party, some say influence isn't strong enough of a word to describe what they call a "cult-like" atmosphere.

Now some moderate Republicans are trying to change that.

Bill Ritter talks to former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.

Plus, a man who used to work for Trump now says he wants to run for Governor of New York.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who just happens to be at the center of many of the Trump controversies.

The younger Giuliani makes his case.

And in the reopening of the Tri-State, mandatory indoor mask guidelines have been lifted for vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut.

So should we feel safe without our masks? Is that smart?

Bill discusses the latest developments with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citydonald trumprepublicansnew york governorface maskup closegovernorcoronavirus pandemicpoliticsrudy giuliani
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Sarah Feinberg calls for more police on the subways
Up Close: Schumer on Biden's infrastructure plan; Andrew Yang on mayoral race
Up Close: Stringer accused of sexual abuse, reopening NYC
Up Close: Derek Chauvin guilty verdict impact, women running for NYC mayor
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
24-year-old woman dies after falling from NYC rooftop during party
2 dead, 12 injured after mass shooting at NJ house party
Italian cable car plunges to the ground, killing at least 12
George Floyd rally held in NYC to mark 1 year since his death
COVID Updates: NYC Catholic churches returning to full capacity services
15,000 fans expected at MSG for Knicks 1st playoff game
Woman abandons 7-month-old baby inside Brooklyn store
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and hot
2 shot during robbery gone wrong at Bronx subway station
Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
20-year-old from NJ accused of sexual assault against minor
Marches held on LI to mark first anniversary of George Floyd's murder
More TOP STORIES News