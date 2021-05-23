Up Close: Moderate Republicans working to undo Trump's influence on party

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, former President Donald Trump continues to exert his influence in the Republican party, some say influence isn't strong enough of a word to describe what they call a "cult-like" atmosphere.Now some moderate Republicans are trying to change that.Bill Ritter talks to former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman.Plus, a man who used to work for Trump now says he wants to run for Governor of New York.Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani who just happens to be at the center of many of the Trump controversies.The younger Giuliani makes his case.And in the reopening of the Tri-State, mandatory indoor mask guidelines have been lifted for vaccinated people in New York and Connecticut.So should we feel safe without our masks? Is that smart?Bill discusses the latest developments with ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jen Ashton.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.