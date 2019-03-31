Politics

Up Close: What's next after the Mueller report?

EMBED <>More Videos

Bill Ritter talks with Rep. Peter King from Long Island about the Mueller report.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) -- So many hoped that once the Mueller Report was turned in, the sordid case might finally be turned off.

But that's not the case, not in the slightest.

President Donald Trump insists he has been completely vindicated, though the short summary of the 300 page report did not exactly say that.

Meanwhile vitriol and suspicion continue, and a country perhaps weary of investigations might have more investigations still to come.

New York Congressman Peter King, Republican from Long Island, joined us this week from his office in Massapequa Park.

Also with us to discuss the report are political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and from Washington, ABC News political director Rick Klein.
EMBED More News Videos

Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf and ABC News political director Rick Klein discuss the Mueller report.



World Autism Awareness Day happens on Tuesday, with the United Nations declaring April 2 as a day to focus on raising awareness about people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

Despite the huge spike in awareness, 1 out of 59 people are diagnosed with autism in the US.

With us are Dr. Theresa Hamlin, the Associate Executive Director of The Center for Discovery, and Michael Rosen , the Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Communications for the center.
EMBED More News Videos

Dr. Theresa Hamlin, the Associate Executive Director of The Center for Discovery, and Michael Rosen, the Executive Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Communications for the center, discuss autism.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsautismrobert muellerrussiaup closepolitics
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in murder of nanny found in Jersey City lake
Congestion pricing, plastic bag ban poised for approval in NY budget
Police: Murdered student from NJ mistook suspect's car for Uber
Florida meteor burns brilliant blue-green in the night sky: VIDEO
Forest fire burns thousands of acres in Burlington County, NJ
Ceremony honors FDNY lieutenant 1 year after his death in Iraq
Former VP Joe Biden defends his behavior with women
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy and colder Sunday
Suspect attacks man at subway station, throws paint on him
Rolling Stones postpone tour for Mick Jagger's 'medical treatment'
Report: Porzingis accused of rape in New York
Police investigating Brooklyn crash that killed woman
More TOP STORIES News