ASHBURN, Virginia (WABC) --A Virginia woman is now a lucky lottery winner, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
Carrie Walls' husband is a furloughed federal worker. He hasn't been paid in three weeks due to the government shutdown.
She won a $100,000 lottery prize along with a new Ford Expedition SUV.
Walls says she'll use part of the winnings to take her family to Disney World.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts