Wife of worker furloughed during shutdown wins $100K and SUV in Virginia lottery

The wife of a furloughed federal worker won a lottery prize in Virginia.

ASHBURN, Virginia (WABC) --
A Virginia woman is now a lucky lottery winner, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

Carrie Walls' husband is a furloughed federal worker. He hasn't been paid in three weeks due to the government shutdown.

She won a $100,000 lottery prize along with a new Ford Expedition SUV.

Walls says she'll use part of the winnings to take her family to Disney World.

