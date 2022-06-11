Food & Drink

Popeyes celebrates 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Popeyes marks 50th birthday by selling chicken for 59 cents

If you 'love that chicken from Popeyes," then you're going to love this deal even more.

This weekend is your chance to get two pieces of chicken from Popeyes for just 59 cents.

The chicken chain is turning 50 years old on Sunday, so it's celebrating the occasion by selling chicken at the price offered when Popeyes first opened.

ALSO READ | Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
EMBED More News Videos

A family is searching for answers after a 21-month-old girl tragically died at a daycare center in New Jersey.



To get the two-piece chicken deal, customers must make a minimum purchase of $5 through a mobile order on the Popeyes app or the restaurant's website.

The deal runs from Sunday through June 19.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantchicken
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Derby winner Rich Strike faces another stiff test in Belmont Stakes
21-year-old man found shot to death inside Bronx playground
Justin Bieber says he has facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome
2 teens dead after being pulled from waters off NYC beach
AccuWeather: More clouds with showers
79-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside NYC apartment
Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war
Show More
MTA seizes cars of 2 drivers owing more than $100K in unpaid tolls
Rangers fan arrested after alleged sucker punch at MSG
Family searching for answers after 21-month-old dies at NJ day care
2 Jersey Shore towns go to court to block pop-up parties
Man killed after being followed into NYC pharmacy was drill rapper
More TOP STORIES News