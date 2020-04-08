NYPD: Man high on drugs smashed pricy Porsche into several parked cars in Midtown

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A man is accused of crashing his Porsche into several parked cars in Midtown while high on drugs.

Police say at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, they found 32-year-old Benjamin Chen at the scene on West 44th Street and 11th Avenue.

Chen allegedly drove his 2014 Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT into the back of a parked car, then struck another parked car before driving southbound on 11th Avenue.

Then, he allegedly hit three more parked cars on West 44th Street before he finally came to a stop.

Chen is now facing charges of reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymanhattanmidtowncar crashdrug arrestporsche
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News