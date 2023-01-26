Port Authority recruit receives late father's badge numbers at graduation ceremony

A graduate in the newest Port Authority class received the same badge number as his father who died from a 9/11-related illness.

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- A special ceremony was held Thursday in Lower Manhattan for the 129 newest members of the Port Authority Police Department.

The graduation ceremony included six legacy officers, including one whose father died in 2009 from a 9/11-related illness.

Officer Anthony Cortazzo is the son of fallen K-9 Officer John Cortazzo.

As a special honor, Cortazzo received the same badge number his father carried on the job.

"Wearing the same shield number that he wore and being a part of the same department that he was a part of is definitely an honor," Cortazzo said.

The ceremony was followed by a wreath-laying at the South Pool of the World Trade Center to honor officers who lose their lives in the 9/11 attacks.

The recruits laid 37 carnations symbolizing the 37 PAPD officers who died in the attacks.

