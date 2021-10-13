Port of Newark operating normally, but supply chain a concern with holidays

The Biden administration announced the Canadian and Mexican borders will reopen to fully vaccinated travelers next month, just in time for the holidays.
The president previously announced the lifting of restrictions on foreign travelers who plan to fly in.
All of that happening just as the holiday shopping season gets underway.
There are concerns stores will not be stocked in time for that holiday rush.
"We're hearing from a lot of businesses in our districts that are saying we're concerned that we're not going to be able to get things on the shelf for kids at Christmas, I mean that's the bottom line here which is why this ocean-freight carrier crisis is a real one," said Congressman Josh Gottheimer, NJ-District 5.
A surge in demand for imports has caused a backlog at ports, mostly on the west coast, with the cost to unload shipping containers surging.
That could lead to higher prices and a shortage of inventory.
"Basically what I've been telling people to do is start shopping early, even before Halloween," a toy store employee said. "What could definitely happen is a rush of customers looking for everything or trying to preorder things that have already been on order that is just sitting somewhere."
So far, at the Port of Newark, there have been no reports of major backups. President Biden plans to talk about global supply chain issues later Wednesday.
Walmart, UPS, and Home Depot are just some of the key players getting a seat at the table Wednesday morning. They were invited to the White House to discuss how to get goods to consumers and how to keep price tags stable.
