New Jersey restaurant takes advantage of limited capacity for toy drive

At Positano Restaurant in Wayne, some of the best seats in the house are actually reserved for gifts.
When owner Joseph Catalano arrived to work on Monday morning, people were waiting outside with bags full of toys.
The restaurant decided that with the pandemic forcing them to just 25% indoor capacity, with all those tables left empty, why not fill them to the brim with toys to give.
Loyal customers said they thought it was a great idea and a way to turn a negative into a positive.
The restaurant will collect toys until the 18th and then the toys will be donated to the Passaic County CASA for Children and St. Joseph's Hospital.
For anyone who wants to help support the restaurant that is giving back to the community, Eyewitness News reporter Toni Yates hears their chicken parm with vodka sauce is to die for.
Positano is located at 245 Route 502.
