Possible fire on plane diverted to Newark Airport; Flights have resumed

The FAA tells ABC News that an Air Transat Flight 942, a Boeing 737, reported a possible fire in the cargo hold and diverted to Newark around 8:30 a.m.
The aircraft landed and remained on the runway while firefighters responded. Passengers evacuated on the runway via emergency slides, the FAA said.
NEW: Video from Twitter shows EMS responding to a possible fire on a plane that made an apparent emergency landing at Newark Airport. (via @RJCRampAgent) https://t.co/x3KoLFQ5vd pic.twitter.com/4ExA4lURB9— Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 9, 2019
The flight reportedly departed from Montreal, Canada, and was heading to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Newark Airport tweeted that all runways were closed due to an "airport emergency," but flights have resumed since.
This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
