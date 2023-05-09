Mysterious object strikes through home Hopewell Township home

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- A foreign object came crashing through the roof of a home in New Jersey.

It happened at a home located in Hopewell Township in Mercer County, where police say the metallic object struck through the roof and into the hardwood floor of the residence.

Measured at 4 inches by 6 inches, this oblong shaped object is believed to be a meteorite.

Hopewell Township Police believe the possible meteorite could have been related to the recent Eta Aquariids meteor shower.

The ranch style home was occupied at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries reported.

Officials have contacted several agencies to help positively identify the object.

An investigation is ongoing.