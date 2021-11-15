weather

4th tornado confirmed on Long Island as storm cleanup continues

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fourth tornado confirmed on Long Island

LEVITTOWN, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fourth tornado is confirmed to have touched down on Long Island over the weekend, the National Weather Service said Monday.

The EF-0 twister caused damage in Westhampton and is the third confirmed in Suffolk County during the storm.

Residents across the island continue to cleanup Monday, including in Levittown, where another EF-0 tornado uprooted a tree and ripped up the sidewalk on Tulip Lane.

A stronger EF-1 tornado was confirmed in Shirley, while another EF-0 tornado touched down in East Islip.

A Chipotle restaurant was badly damaged and a section of a roof was torn off of a shopping center.


The National Weather Service said the first report of a touchdown was in Woodmere, where several trees and powerlines were down.

The twisters were only on the ground for a few minutes but managed to rip off roofs, take down power lines, and topple trees.

"The trees...weren't just bending, and they just snapped off," one resident said. "And then over there I seen that one go down, and that one go down, and my shed went with it."

A number of small planes were overturned at Brookhaven Calabro Airport.

Thankfully, most people took notice of the severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings.

Residents went into their basements or interior rooms, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Storms also brought quarter-size hail along with cloud-to-ground lightning as the line raced east at 50 mph.

Video captured heavy hailstorms in Manhattan.
EMBED More News Videos

Video footage captured a hailstorm battering New York City on Saturday.


Eyewitnesses also captured footage of the hailstorms as it moved through New Milford, New Jersey.
EMBED More News Videos

Video captured a hailstorm in New Milford, New Jersey on Saturday.



ALSO READ | New Jersey football team under investigation after alleged hazing incident
EMBED More News Videos

Reports say that members of the Wall Township High School football team hazed a younger player in the locker room and used a broomstick in the assault.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersuffolk countynassau countythunderstormhailaccuweathernyc weatherweathertornadostorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Clouds & sun with a spot shower
Storm surveys confirm 3 tornadoes touched down on Long Island: NWS
Gusty storms trigger tornado warnings, bring hail
Eyewitness News Evening Update
TOP STORIES
NYC sees uptick in COVID cases, easing access to booster shots
Closing arguments begin in Kyle Rittenhouse trial
Meet Ji-Young, the 1st Asian American muppet on 'Sesame Street'
Man arrested in robbery at Manhattan Target store with box cutter
Revelers returning to Times Square this New Year's Eve
Deadly armed robbery, shooting caught on camera in the Bronx
Alex Jones liable for defamation in Sandy Hook 'hoax' case
Show More
NYPD officer struck by driver during traffic stop in Long Island City
NYC panel votes to move Jefferson statue to NY Historical Society
COVID Update: Cases up 23% in 2 weeks across United States
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from his injuries, family says
AccuWeather: Clouds & sun with a spot shower
More TOP STORIES News