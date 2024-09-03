Victim dies day after shooting near NY Caribbean parade, 4 others hurt

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments from Brooklyn.

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments from Brooklyn.

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments from Brooklyn.

Sonia Rincon has the latest developments from Brooklyn.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 25-year-old man died from his injuries on Tuesday after a suspect opened fire into a crowd along the New York Caribbean Carnival parade route on Monday.

He was shot in the abdomen.

Police said the shooting was an intentional act toward a group of people.

NYPD officials have details on the Caribbean Carnival Parade shooting and updates on victim's conditions.

The suspect stood on the cement divider on Eastern Parkway and fired into the crowd of thousands who were watching the parade, police said.

"This was not random. This was an intentional act," said Chief of Patrol John Chell, NYPD.

The shooting happened near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Most of the vendors who were near the shooting at the time didn't even notice what happened.

"I was just busy cooking. I didn't hear because of the loud noise of the music," Dwight Davis said.

The thumping rhythms of the Caribbean carnival music drowned out the gunfire.

Police were already close and paramedics quickly scooped up those who were injured.

Police said four males and one female between the ages of 16 and 69 were stuck by the gunfire.

The four injured victims are listed in stable condition.

Police said the victims include:

A 69-year-old woman who was shot in the back right shoulder.

A 64-year-old man who was shot in the right arm.

A 36-year-old man who was shot in the head.

A 16-year-old male was shot in the left arm.

The identity of the 25-year-old man who died has not yet been released.

At least one person is still being sought.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s wearing all brown, oil/paint stains on the shirt, black bandana, and fled on foot Westbound on Classon Avenue, police said.

Chell said the department has put in an incredible amount of work all holiday weekend already to keep the area as secure as possible for J'ouvert and the parade,.

"However today, one person intentionally going after a group of people tried to ruin the day for everybody," Chell said.

Police are asking the public to come forward with any video of the incident that may be helpful to their investigation.

If you have any video or information police would like to hear from you at 1-800-577-TIPS where you always have the option to keep it anonymous.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.