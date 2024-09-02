5 shot after gunman opens fire into crowd along New York Caribbean Carnival parade route: police

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- 5 people were shot after a suspect fired a weapon into a crowd along the New York Caribbean Carnival parade route on Monday, police said.

Police said the shooting was an intentional act toward a group of people.

Reports of a shooting happened near Classon Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

In a news conference, police said 4 males and 1 female were stuck by the gunfire.

Police said 3 of the victims are in critical condition and 2 have non-life-threatening injuries.

At least one person is still being sought.

The suspect is described as a male 6'2" to 6'3" slim build. wearing back bandana, brown shirt, who fled Westbound on Eastern Parkway towards Classon Avenue, police said.

Stay with ABC7ny.com for more information on this breaking story.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.