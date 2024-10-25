1 man dead, 1 hurt after Bronx apartment fire; e-scooter battery eyed as cause

BELMONT, Bronx (WABC) -- One man died and another is hospitalized after an apartment fire in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

A resident was hanging out of his window when firefighters arrived at the Beaumont Avenue apartment building just after 11:50 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy black smoke spewed from the third-floor apartment as firefighters battled the blaze.

A 34-year-old man was pulled from the apartment but died at St. Barnabas Hospital.

A 56-year-old resident was overcome by smoke and taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

Ten residents of the building, including children, were left homeless.

"I went back in my apartment, I looked out the window and heard someone coughing and call for somebody and I could see the smoke," a resident said. "I went outside onto the street, he was hanging out the window. He couldn't breathe, smoke was consuming him. So I kept him by the window. He told me the fire was by the door, I wasn't able to open the door. So, I ran back inside and banged on everyone's window to let them know."

Firefighters isolated a lithium-ion e-bike battery and are investigating its possible involvement in the fire.

The building superintendent said one of the apartment's residents used an e-scooter to make deliveries.

The superintendent, Ernesto, said he believes the resident charged the lithium-ion battery in his home.

He said he told the resident to no longer store the scooter in the hallway, as it was a fire hazard.

The resident agreed to store the scooter outside but continued to charge the battery in the home.

There have been 222 battery-related fires blamed for 88 injuries and at least four deaths this year compared to 224 battery-related fires with 122 injuries and 14 deaths last year.

