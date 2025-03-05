1 person dead in Greenwich Village brownstone fire; cause under investigation

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person was killed in a fire in Greenwich Village on Wednesday.
The fire broke out on the fifth floor of a brownstone on Waverly Place at around 7:20 a.m.
One resident was pronounced dead.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
