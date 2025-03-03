72-year-old grandmother traumatized after man kicked her down subway stairs in Queens

Chantee Lans exclusively speaks with the victim about her fears of riding the subway.

JACKSON HEIGHTS (WABC) -- A 72-year-old woman was kicked from behind as she was walking down a staircase at a Jackson Heights, Queens subway station on Saturday.

She exclusively spoke to Eyewitness News about her fears of riding the subway, especially at the station where she was attacked.

Distraught Amada Sanchez said she didn't know who the man was who attacked her, but remembered his face.

"Everything hurts," the 72-year-old grandmother said in Spanish.

Sanchez said she hit her head on the ground and the whole left side of her face, back and hips are sore.

She was on her way home from the Bronx as a home attendant around 11 p.m. on Saturday.

She said she had just gotten off the "E" train at the Roosevelt Avenue 74th St. station and was transferring to the 7 train taking the steps and walking on the mezzanine when all of a sudden, police say, a man kicked her from behind.

She was released from the Elmhurst Hospital on Sunday.

She said she tried to take the subway again but was too scared.

"I couldn't even get to the escalators because I had a panic attack," Sanchez said.

Other subway riders have given their reactions.

"Honestly there are a lot of unstable people still roaming around," one rider said.

Eyewitness News spotted dozens of NYPD officers at the busy train station.

"That's what you see all of the time and the police department they just stay neutral. It's not like they're stopping and preventing it. They're post-reactive," the rider said.

"I'm sure he has a mother as well, he wouldn't want something like that to happen to his mom," Sanchez said about the man who pushed her.

Police said the suspect then fled the scene on a northbound F train.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

