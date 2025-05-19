15-year-old shot multiple times outside building in Harlem, police say

HARLEM (WABC) -- A 15-year-old was shot outside of a building on 5th Avenue in Harlem on Monday afternoon, police said.

Police said the teen has multiple gunshot wounds to his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside.

Police have not released a description of the suspect or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

