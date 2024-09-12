This first ever Star Wars event gave 19 families an experience filled with droid building, themed dining and lightsaber duels

Make-A-Wish teams up with Disneyland to fulfill some Star Wars dreams

The Disneyland Resort hosted a Star Wars adventure for 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families. The multi-day event included scavenger hunts, droid building and a special nighttime show with Kylo Ren and Rey.

The Disneyland Resort hosted a Star Wars adventure for 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families. The multi-day event included scavenger hunts, droid building and a special nighttime show with Kylo Ren and Rey.

The Disneyland Resort hosted a Star Wars adventure for 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families. The multi-day event included scavenger hunts, droid building and a special nighttime show with Kylo Ren and Rey.

The Disneyland Resort hosted a Star Wars adventure for 19 Make-A-Wish kids and their families. The multi-day event included scavenger hunts, droid building and a special nighttime show with Kylo Ren and Rey.

ANAHEIM, Calif -- Disneyland teamed up with Make-A-Wish and hosted the first ever Star Wars Wish Event giving 19 kids and their families 5 days of magical fun.

Families experienced their own Star Wars story by enjoying a themed breakfast, constructing a droid at the depot and going on a scavenger hunt to assemble their own unique lightsaber.

Immersive dining was also included which allowed kids to choose the light or dark side depending on what meal they picked.

A special nighttime show also commenced in Batuu which had Kylo Ren and Rey duel with their lightsabers.

For nearly 45 years, Disney has worked alongside organizations like Make-A-Wish to make wishes come true for children facing critical illnesses. Since the very first official wish was granted at Disneyland Resort, Disney has helped fulfill more than 155,000 wishes globally with Make-A-Wish.