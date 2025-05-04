$1.6 million to be set aside for panic buttons in NYC bodegas

NEW YORK (WABC) -- United Bodegas of America spokesperson Fernando Mateo is elated because potentially life-saving technology he has been pushing to get put in bodegas for years is now a go.

On Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams announced $1.6 million will be set aside for Silentshield technology -- so called panic buttons.

"The money is now being allocated, we will ask the mayor to try and find it from discretionary funds, so that we can start tomorrow. There's no reason we can't start tomorrow," Mateo says.

The move comes after a series of recent violent incidents, some deadly inside bodegas in the five boroughs.

In one incident, a gang of suspects dressed up like NYPD officers stormed into a store in Bed-Stuy, roughed up the workers and robbed them.

Inside a bodega in Inwood last month, two employees huddled in a corner as a knife fight broke out right in front of them. A 24-year-old was killed.

Under the new initiative, if something serious goes down, all workers have to do is press the panic button, and officers in the local precinct will be alerted.

"When you do the combination, it's going to give you access to the cameras in the store to see what is taking place and how we get an immediate response," says Mayor Adams.

At Sal's Deli on the Lower East Side, Abdul Saleh welcomes the new program.

"People get shot, killed -- sometimes you get robbed an the police never respond quick, come three or four hours late," Saleh said.

The new technology will go into roughly 500 bodegas in the city, but in a strategic move, the locations will not be announced.

