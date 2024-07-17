2 Bronx businesses raided by NYPD, NYC Sheriff's Office in huge cannabis bust

Phil Taitt reports on the major raid of two Bronx businesses.

THROGGS NECK, Bronx (WABC) -- Two Bronx businesses allegedly serving as fronts for marijuana distribution operations were shut down early Wednesday.

Officials said this is one of the biggest busts the NYPD and Sheriff's Office has seen in a while.

At 3770 East Tremont Avenue, authorities seized 176 pounds of cannabis flower, 0.6 pounds of THC vape products, and psilocybin mushroom edibles.

The cannabis flower was found in hidden compartments under a couch, covered by ceiling tiles, in filing cabinets, in luggage bags, and in plain view.

They're described as being hidden in every nook and cranny.

"These are all mushroom bars, cereal milk, white chocolate, birthday cake, different flavors," an officer said. "All of these products are unregulated, unlicensed, this location is unlicensed, they should not have any of this product here."

A nearby deli, just blocks away at 4011 East Tremont Avenue, was allegedly operating as a front for marijuana storage and distribution.

The big question that investigators are trying to answer is, where are these products being packaged, stored and distributed?

