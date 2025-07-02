2 buses collide at Port Authority, shutting it down; 14 injured

24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12:02PM
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two buses crashed at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning, causing the terminal to shut down.

The crash was blocking an inbound bus lane from the Lincoln Tunnel.

Fourteen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the buses.

The driver of one of the buses apparently had to be extricated.

NJ Transit bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

NJT bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJT rail and PATH trains at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street New York.

