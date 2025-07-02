2 buses collide at Port Authority, shutting it down; 14 injured

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two buses crashed at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Wednesday morning, causing the terminal to shut down.

The crash was blocking an inbound bus lane from the Lincoln Tunnel.

Fourteen people suffered non-life-threatening injuries on the buses.

The driver of one of the buses apparently had to be extricated.

NJ Transit bus service traveling to and from the New York Port Authority Bus Terminal is being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

NJT bus tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJT rail and PATH trains at Hoboken, Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street New York.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.