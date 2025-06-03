24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
2 Chinese nationals charged with smuggling dangerous pathogen into US: DOJ

ByLuke Barr ABCNews logo
Tuesday, June 3, 2025 4:50PM
Two Chinese nationals have been charged with allegedly smuggling into the U.S. a fungus called "Fusarium graminearum, which scientific literature classifies as a potential agroterrorism weapon," the Justice Department said Tuesday.

Yunqing Jian, 33, and Zunyong Liu, 34, citizens of the Peoples Republic of China, were allegedly receiving Chinese government funding for their research, some of which at the University of Michigan, the Justice Department said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

