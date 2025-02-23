24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
2 dead, 3 critical after boat overturns off Staten Island, police say

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, February 23, 2025 10:24PM
STAPLETON HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were critically injured after a boat overturned in the waters off Staten Island, police say.

It happened around noon Sunday in the Ambrose Channel.

Rescues were made by the NYPD Harbor and United States Coast Guard.

It is unclear what type of boat overturned.

