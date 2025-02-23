2 dead, 3 critical after boat overturns off Staten Island, police say

STAPLETON HEIGHTS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Two people were killed and three others were critically injured after a boat overturned in the waters off Staten Island, police say.

It happened around noon Sunday in the Ambrose Channel.

Rescues were made by the NYPD Harbor and United States Coast Guard.

It is unclear what type of boat overturned.

