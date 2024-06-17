2 drunken drivers sentenced in separate deadly crashes that left 5 dead in Nassau County

MINEOLA, Long Island (WABC) -- It was an emotional day in court for two families devastated by separate DWI crashes on Long Island as the men responsible learned their sentences.

In one case, a husband and wife were killed by a man driving while drunk at speeds near 100 mph. In the second case, three family members leaving a Sweet 16 part were killed when another drunken driver slammed into them.

Sotirios Spanos was sentenced for his role in the high-speed crash in Laurel Hollow last August that killed a young married couple.

Spanos, 33, was twice the legal limit for alcohol and speeding when he struck and killed Ismenia and Odalis Urena.

He was sentenced to seven to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty last year to vehicular homicide, manslaughter, assault and DWI.

Prosecutors say Spanos was driving drunk on Northern Boulevard when he crossed over the yellow line and slammed into the couple's Ferrari convertible.

Officials say Spanos' vehicle was driving approximately 100 mph only 2.5 seconds before the crash and about 85 mph at the time of impact.

The couple, both 37 years old, left behind two young children who are now being raised by aunts and uncles.

"The way myself and my siblings decided to raise our kids was as one, they're all siblings, they've always been sisters and brothers, not knowing that we were preparing them for this day," said Ismenia's sister Crismairy Rodriguez. "These were two individuals that knew no stranger. They would help anyone who needed a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on -- anything."

Spanos' defense attorney said his client is remorseful, but the punishment doesn't fit the crime.

"I think that a lesser sentence would have been appropriate given his life of good conduct and his good character," said defense attorney Steven Epstein.

In an unrelated case on Monday, another man was sentenced to six to 18 years in prison for killing three women and injuring each of their spouses after they left a Sweet 16 party in May 2022.

Authorities say Dante Lennon was also drunk when his Mercedes Benz hit the group's Lincoln town car in New Hyde Park. The relatives were identified as 68-year-old Ho Hua, 41-year-old Tu Nguyen and 66-year-old Marlene Lu.

"Marlene was looking forward to enjoying her retirement after years of working in the garment factory all to better the lives of her children," Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly said.

Lennon broke down in court and apologized to the family.

"All he's wanted to do for the last two years is take responsibility for what happened," said defense attorney Robert Schalk.

