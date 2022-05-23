3 women killed by drunk driver after leaving Sweet 16 party on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11874920" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.

NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Three females were killed in a crash near a catering hall after leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party on Long Island.The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Jericho Turnpike near a catering hall called the "Inn at New Hyde Park."Dante Lennon, 22, of Freeport, was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz and struck the 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five passengers inside in the eastbound lane of the turnpike, police said.Three female passengers in the back of the Lincoln were pronounced dead at the scene.The driver and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals for injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.A worker at the catering hall said the women who were killed were leaving a Sweet 16 party.Witnesses say one of the women killed was the birthday girl's grandmother."Very disturbing, never seen that ever in my life," witness Jaylen Augustin said. "I just hope -- why would that happen, I just can't believe it."Lennon has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Nassau County Police plan to hold a news conference later Monday with more details.----------