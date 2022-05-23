3 women killed by drunk driver after leaving Sweet 16 party on Long Island

By Chantee Lans, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3 women killed by drunk driver while leaving Sweet 16 party on Long Island

NEW HYDE PARK, Nassau County (WABC) -- Three females were killed in a crash near a catering hall after leaving a Sweet 16 birthday party on Long Island.

The crash happened around 11:10 p.m. Saturday on Jericho Turnpike near a catering hall called the "Inn at New Hyde Park."

Dante Lennon, 22, of Freeport, was driving a 2012 Mercedes-Benz and struck the 2010 Lincoln Town Car with a driver and five passengers inside in the eastbound lane of the turnpike, police said.

Three female passengers in the back of the Lincoln were pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ | Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years
EMBED More News Videos

It only takes five minutes to hear how loved and respected Mr. Gill is at Glenfield Middle School.



The driver and two other passengers were taken to local hospitals for injuries and are currently listed in stable condition.
A worker at the catering hall said the women who were killed were leaving a Sweet 16 party.

Witnesses say one of the women killed was the birthday girl's grandmother.

"Very disturbing, never seen that ever in my life," witness Jaylen Augustin said. "I just hope -- why would that happen, I just can't believe it."

Lennon has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter, vehicular assault, and driving while intoxicated.

He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.


Nassau County Police plan to hold a news conference later Monday with more details.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nassau countynew hyde parkcar crashcar accidentsdrunk driving deathfatal crashdrunk drivingdwicrash
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police release photos of suspected gunman in Q train fatal shooting
Boy Scout suffers minor injuries in bear attack at NY campsite
Nurses, techs at NJ hospital stage strike over working conditions
15 arrested after NJ pop-up party that sparked 9 p.m. curfew
Man charged in 'execution-style' murder under Major Deegan Expressway
'American Idol' winner talks plans for the future
Teen who drowned in NJ reservoir identified
Show More
AccuWeather: Sun and clouds, breezy and cooler
Taxi drivers rally for raises, per trip increase for customers in NYC
Weekend storms in NY down trees, leave more than 1,000 in the dark
'I fought': Trevor Reed describes his survival in a Russian prison
Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins shares ALS diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News