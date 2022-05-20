Why a New Jersey teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 52 years

Gill has been teaching generations of Montclair students - he has 52 years under his belt.
"Who can say that - 'I've been in the building 52 years!'" said Principal Erika Pierce.
"Kids are great - I love kids. They're honest, forgiving, they don't hold grudges," said Gill.
Gill will leave in June 2023 - he has one more year to go because he refuses to break the three-year commitment he made to the kids who came to him in the sixth grade.
He promised to be with them through their 8th-grade year.
"I would feel like I let them down," said Gill.
Chances are - he has never done that.
Gill will be busy when he leaves. He is writing a book called 'No More Chairs.'
The name comes from bias he saw at nine years old when he and his African-American friend Archie went to a birthday party, and the mother turned Archie away, saying there were no more chairs.
"And she said it again, 'you can come in, Archie can't,' - my friend was humiliated," Gill said.
