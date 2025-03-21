2 lanes on I-287 northbound closed after sinkhole opens up in Parsippany

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are road closures in New Jersey after a sinkhole opened up on I-287.

Two left lanes on I-287 northbound are closed after a sinkhole opened just after 4 p.m. Friday north of Exit 41B in Parsippany Troy-Hills.

NJDOT is investigating the situation.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

