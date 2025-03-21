24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 lanes on I-287 northbound closed after sinkhole opens up in Parsippany

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Friday, March 21, 2025 8:51PM
Sinkhole off I-287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, affecting two lanes Northbound
A sinkhole has opened up off of I-287 in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey.

PARSIPPANY, New Jersey (WABC) -- There are road closures in New Jersey after a sinkhole opened up on I-287.

Two left lanes on I-287 northbound are closed after a sinkhole opened just after 4 p.m. Friday north of Exit 41B in Parsippany Troy-Hills.

NJDOT is investigating the situation.

There is no word on when the lanes will reopen.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Copyright © 2025 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW