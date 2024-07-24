2 men accused of home improvement scams targeting elderly homeowners on Long Island

FLORAL PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- Two men are under arrest after police say they posed as home improvement contractors to scam elderly homeowners.

Nassau County police say the two men, John Francis McDonough and Anthony Eugene Ward, were arrested for pretending to be contractors for Top Masonry and Construction -- a fake company.

"We call them the gypsies, they come in here every season, especially at this time of the year, and they come in from all over the country in all different places around the world," said Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder.

They are accused of defrauding the victims by falsely reporting and causing more damage.

"They'll tell them there's damage on the house, sometimes they'll convince them to come out and look at the house while the other partner breaks into the back door and steals property inside the house," Ryder said. "Sometimes they'll go up and they'll damage something."

They allegedly sought out elderly victims, but in one case, police say the victim didn't fall for it and called police.

The two men were arrested near Revere Drive East and Revere Drive West.

The two men told people their names were David Young and Adam Turner, and even handed out materials with phone numbers and a website.

Police say McDonough is from Ireland and came into the country illegally through Canada while Turner is from the UK, but overstayed his visa. Nassau county has contacted immigration officials.

The men are now facing a slew of charges, including criminal mischief and attempted scheme to defraud.

Authorities say there have been 31 reported home improvement scams in Nassau County so far this year, with 22 involving the elderly.

There have been nine arrests in the crimes.

Police say victims have lost a total of hundreds of thousands of dollars in Manhasset, Greenvale, Elmont, and New Hyde Park.

Detectives are asking anyone else who may have been a victim to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.

ALSO READ | Fish falls from sky and damages couple's Tesla in New Jersey

Toni Yates has the story on the fish that fell from the sky and damaged a couple's Tesla in Atlantic Highlands.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.