2 pedestrians struck, seriously injured by car in Palisades Park

PALISADES PARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two pedestrians were seriously injured when they were struck by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The victims were crossing the street near West Edsall Boulevard and Highland Avenue just before 8 p.m.

The driver remained on the scene and tried to help both pedestrians.

The victims taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.

Few other details were released.

