House on Long Island apparently struck by lightning then went up in flames

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- A house on Long Island caught on fire after it was struck by lightning, fire officials said.

Two residents were inside their home in Lawrence, having dinner, when the lightning struck.

The fire broke out on the third floor and went through the roof, leaving one of the two occupants injured.

The two people who were home were displaced as debris spread to three houses down from where the fire started.

"The occupants were home eating dinner at the time they heard it, and smoke alarms alerted them as well, that it was their house that was actually the one that was involved," Fire Chief Meyer Adler said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

