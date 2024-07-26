1 dead, 1 woman critical in suspected murder-suicide on Upper East Side

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- One woman is dead and another is critically injured in a suspected murder-suicide on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

It happened on Friday morning on East 88th Street between York and East End Avenue.

The women were in a car at the time of the shooting.

It happened just down the street from the entrance at Gracie Mansion.

The suspect is dead, while the victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

People out enjoying the day, many with baby strollers, ran for cover when the shots rang out.

A 4-year-old child was checked out at the scene but was not injured.

This is a breaking news story, stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest developments.

