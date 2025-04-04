2 teens stabbed on subway platform in Bronx during suspected robbery of cell phone

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were stabbed at a Bronx subway station early Friday.
They were attacked on the southbound number 6 platform at the Castle Hill Avenue station in Parkchester at around 12:25 a.m.
A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm and right leg.
A 17-year-old woman was stabbed in the right knee.
They were both taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.
The two may have been stabbed during a robbery of their cell phone. No arrests were immediately made.
