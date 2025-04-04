2 teens stabbed on subway platform in Bronx during suspected robbery of cell phone

Police say the stabbings might have happened during a robbery.

Police say the stabbings might have happened during a robbery.

Police say the stabbings might have happened during a robbery.

Police say the stabbings might have happened during a robbery.

PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- Two people were stabbed at a Bronx subway station early Friday.

They were attacked on the southbound number 6 platform at the Castle Hill Avenue station in Parkchester at around 12:25 a.m.

A 19-year-old man was stabbed in the left arm and right leg.

A 17-year-old woman was stabbed in the right knee.

They were both taken to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

The two may have been stabbed during a robbery of their cell phone. No arrests were immediately made.

ALSO READ: Neighbors shocked after learning 3 children rescued from deplorable conditions in Bushwick apartment

Anthony Carlo reports on the children rescued from deplorable conditions in Bushwick.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.