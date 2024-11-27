Man shot sitting in Maserati in Harlem, police searching for 2 suspects

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 32-year-old man was shot multiple times early Wednesday morning while sitting in his Maserati at a Harlem gas station.

The shooting happened just before 9 a.m. at BP gas stationon Park Ave and 129th Street.

According to police, two suspects approached the man and opened fire before fleeing.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital after he attempted to drive away from the scene but was unsuccessful.

The two suspects were able to get away down East 128th Street.

No arrests have been made and no obvious motive has been identified.

