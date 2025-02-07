2 teens stabbed to death during melee inside Yonkers pizzeria

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Two teenagers were killed after a dispute led to a stabbing at a pizzeria in Yonkers on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene at Mickey's Pizza on Lake Street around 8 p.m.

Surveillance video captured people running out of the shop and one of the victims collapsing on the street.

"Young kids, now the mother has to bury her child and that hurts very much, I know how that feels, it's awful," said resident

Authorities say the video first showed a large group walking into the pizzeria where police say a dispute took place.

After some in the initial wave of occupants ran out, a second larger group moved in. At one point, someone can be seen restraining an upset individual.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital where they died a few hours apart.

The victims are both 16 years old. One is from Yonkers and the other is from Queens.

A 17-year-old is in custody.

On Friday, detectives scoured the neighborhood in search of surveillance video while uniformed officers on foot stepped up patrols.

Area store owners said they appreciated the presence, but many stressed the small business district needs consistent police coverage -- especially at night.

"Actually I close earlier now because of the situation, I used to close at 7 or 8, and now I close at before the sun goes down because of the situation over here," business owner Rosie Rodriguez said.

