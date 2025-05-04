2 women injured after speeding car crashes into house on Long Island

HICKSVILLE, Long Island (WABC) -- Two women were injured after a speeding car crashed into a house in Nassau County.

An 82-year-old woman was driving a Mercedes-Benz southbound on Bethpage Road when it left the roadway and struck the house on West Street just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Wayne Burke says he was sitting at a red light off Bethpage Road when another car came flying past him and ended up crashing into a house.

"The car hit the curb, went in the air, bounced two or three times over...half a football field, and entered the house and disappeared. It was surreal," Burke said.

Inside that house was a 56-year-old homeowner

"She was sitting in the living room on the couch, yeah she got some debris on her -- she was luckily not stuck, so she was able to walk around, but she was trapped, because none of the doors could open," said eyewitness Corrine McPartland.

Neighbors managed to get the woman out through a window.

"She was in shock, she just kept saying 'my house, my house, there's a car in my house!' But we kept reassuring that yes, you are safe and everybody is okay," McPartland added.

Burke said the neighbors then all came outside.

"Everybody was frantic cause we could all smell gas, and we were trying to find a way to get into the house," he said.

The homeowner was okay, and McPartland said she wanted to see if she could help since she is an off-duty registered nurse.

As for the driver of the car, at first, neighbors could not see her under all of the debris. She was extracted from the car and taken to the hospital where she is being treated for minor injuries.

The Town of Oyster Bay's Building Department responded to the scene to inspect the residence.

