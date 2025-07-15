2 women killed when car swept away in New Jersey flash flood

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people died when severe flooding overwhelmed roadways in Plainfield, New Jersey on Monday night.

The two women were in their car on the road when it was swept into the Cedar Brook during the height of the storm.

Tire tracks were left behind from their car.

The Cedar Brook by the way was built to catch all of the city's flood water.

It is where the water builds up and drains.

Officials say a witness called 911 when it happened.

Firefighters were not able to get to them Monday night with the storm still raging.

The assumption is that the women were trapped in their vehicle and drowned.

Driving through Plainfield Tuesday morning, damage was visible all around the city.

There are roads buckled, pieces of sidewalks missing, and debris from floodwater caught in fences chest high.

The mayor said that's just the damage you can see from the outside.

Witnesses described a harrowing scene.

"It was so flooded it was like a river going through, and I've never seen anything like this before," said Theresa Lee, a witness. "I've been here since 2005, this is crazy. Thank God, thank God, we're all ok, my son was out coming from work, but he got home OK, and I still don't know if my daughter-in-law got home."

"There's a general human nature to think 'I can beat water. I know I can't beat a tornado, shouldn't touch a down power line, but my vehicle can make it through water or I can stay in my house.' And people pay with their lives over it," Governor Murphy said.

This is the second time in 11 days extreme weather has claimed lives in Plainfield.

On July 3, the weather knocked down a tree onto a car, killing two people inside.

The mayor says this city is seeing extreme weather events like it has never experienced before.

The two victims from last night have not yet been identified.

