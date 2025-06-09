2-year-old boy missing nearly a month after visit with father in the Bronx

HUNTS POINT, Bronx (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy is missing after a visitation with his father nearly a month ago in the Bronx.

The father had a custodial visit back on May 10 at 10 p.m. in the Hunts Point area, but did not return Montrell Williams.

The missing toddler is described as having a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and diaper.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

