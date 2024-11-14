Golden retriever serves as Director of Pawsitivity for Montclair State Univ. women's basketball team

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- There can be a lot of so-called "dog days" for college athletes, and at Montclair State University that phrase rings very true but in a different manner.

The college's women's basketball team -- the Red Hawks -- has it's own golden retriever for the over the past two years, Charley.

Charley holds a prestigious title, "Director of Pawsitivity".

"She always brings good vibes especially before a game," said sophomore Amanda Castro. "Good mascot, great energy."

Charley, 2, is the dog of the Special Assistant to the Head Coach.

Under the title, Charley is around team practices, provides emotional support and offers a comforting presence.

"One of the things that we were seeing was how much joy she brought when she comes," added Montclair University Women's head basketball coach Karen Harvey. "Loves the training room. Everybody just smiled."

When the tougher drills begin, Charlie gets to hang out with the coaches. A lot of the players having dogs, it relaxes them and takes the stress away.

"She definitely gives you someone to chase after because she's usually in front so she's definitely a good target," said junior Bella Orlando.

The Red Hawks are already off to a 2-0 start this season with a 30-plus game schedule ahead.

