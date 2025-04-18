20-year-old shot, killed inside Bronx deli after dispute, police say

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, BRONX (WABC) -- A 20-year-old has died after he was shot in the neck and chest inside a Bronx deli on Thursday afternoon after a dispute, police said.

It happened on Bronxwood Avenue in the Williamsbridge section of the Bronx.

Police sources said the suspect and the victim were arguing inside the deli just after 1:30 p.m. when the victim was shot.

The person the victim was arguing with inside the deli was not an employee, police said.

The 20-year-old was taken to Jacobi Hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police are looking into whether the motive of the dispute could be gang-related based on previous interactions with law enforcement.

The suspect is a male and fled on foot.

Police said the suspect was wearing a black shirt with flowers on it and a vest.

