200 year old South Bronx Catholic high school to graduate final class in June

SOUTH BRONX (WABC) -- A more than a century-old Catholic educational institution in the South Bronx will graduate its final class at the conclusion of the 2024/2025 academic year.

All Hallows High School, founded in 1909 by the Congregation of Christian Brothers, will permanently close its doors on June 30, 2025.

The school is just steps away from the iconic Yankees Stadium.

The school's Board of Trustees made the announcement on Friday and cited decades of financial distress and an aging building in need of systemic rehabilitation and upgrades among the reasons for closing the school.

A GoFundMe campaign to keep the school open, which had a $1.7 million deficit, was unsuccessful.

The Archdiocese of New York has been informed of this decision.

Families of students, and members of the faculty and staff, were notified Friday of the "painful, but necessary" decision to close the 115-year-old college preparatory school on East 164th Street.

All Hallows is the first, and oldest, educational institution that the Christian Brothers established in the United States. The group went on the establish more than 200 additional educational institutions.

