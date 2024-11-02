Final weekend for early voting underway in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It's the last weekend for early voting in the Tri-State area, and tens of millions of voters nationwide have already cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

More than 800,000 votes have been cast since early voting began in New York City, according to estimates by the NYC Board of Elections.

Last Saturday, more than 140,000 people cast their ballot early in New York City in a record-breaking day 1 voter turnout.

If you're planning to vote early this weekend, here are the poll hours for early voting across the Tri-State:

New York City

Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

New Jersey

Saturday: 10am - 8 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Connecticut

Saturday and Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Registered voters can also choose to vote on Tuesday during Election Day instead.

The Bronx County Conservative Party is hosting a rally in Morris Park on Saturday in support of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the People's Organization for Progress will hold a rally in favor of Vice President Kamala Harris in Newark, New Jersey.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

