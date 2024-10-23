Eyewitness News Election Guide: Watch Sunday

Join Bill Ritter and the Eyewitness News team on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. for our 2024 Election Guide.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We invite you to join Eyewitness News for an important and informative program to help get you ready for the upcoming 2024 election.

Over the course of our program, we will explain the platforms of Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. We will examine how they would govern if elected.

We hope to help you know exactly who and what you'll be voting for when you cast your ballot.

We will also look at those hotly contested congressional races in the Tri-State area that will determine the balance of power in the House and Senate.

Ahead of our special, we also invite you to watch Up Close, Tiempo, and Here & Now on Sunday starting at 11:00 a.m. All three programs will be focused on the election.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

