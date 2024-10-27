Democrats look to flip Republican-held congressional seats on Long Island

Chantee Lans has more on the congressional races on Long Island that could determine control of the House of Representatives.

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- When you say the word "battleground," you probably think of the "Rust Belt" or states like Georgia and Arizona.

When it comes to Congress, the battleground is right in your backyard.

Long Island is posed to have a pivotal role in which party ultimately controls the House of Representatives.

Right now, Republicans control the House with 220 voting members compared to the Democrats' 212.

On Long Island, three of the four districts, including parts of Nassau and Suffolk, are controlled by Republicans.

In the traditionally blue Northeast, Democrats think they can flip some of those seats.

From Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Uniondale to House Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries in Hempstead, you can tell how important Long Island's congressional races are by the big names who showed up on the campaign trail.

Democrat and former Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen is challenging freshman Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito in New York's 4th District race.

It's a rematch from two years ago and could be the most contentious race on Long Island.

"We've knocked on 90,000 doors already, and we're going to keep knocking until November 5th," Gillen said.

A Newsday Siena College poll released last week shows Gillen with a 12-point lead over the incumbent.

She may have also seen a boost from a bombshell New York Times report that accused D'Esposito of putting his fiancee's daughter and mistress on the same payroll, costing taxpayers nearly 30,000 dollars.

"There's certainly no scandal. There's no story. It's a political hit piece and there have been zero ethics violated," Rep. Anthony D'Esposito said.

D'Esposito helped lead the charge to expel disgraced Long Island Congressman George Santos from office.

He was joined in that cause by fellow republican District 1 Representative Nick LaLota.

"I was proud to lead the charge for accountability to ensure he was removed from office so voters got a legitimate opportunity to elect somebody to fit that seat." LaLota said.

LaLota is locked in a tight race with former journalist John Avlon.

"I just saw this election, especially with the renomination of Donald Trump after January 6th as one of those times where citizens need to step up, roll up their sleeves and get in the arena," Avlon said.

While Democrats are hoping Avlon and Gillen are able to flip their districts from red to blue, it will be a much more difficult task in District 2, a republican stronghold, where Representative Andrew Garbarino is seeking a third term in office.

"I think what's happened in Albany and New York City under Democratic control, sole Democratic control over the past couple of years has caused people, not just on Long Island but the Hudson Valley and upstate New York and even the city, to start voting for republicans because they want change," Garbarino said.

His challenger is 29-year-old entrepreneur and Democrat, Rob Lubin.

"It's been red for a long time. How do you feel about this challenge of a potential uphill battle?" Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans asks.

"I feel good. I feel good and here's why, Long Island can swing and it has swung in the past," Lubin said.

That leaves District 3, the only one on Long Island currently controlled by a Democrat.

Tom Suozzi holds the seat after he won a special election following George Santos' expulsion.

He is running against Republican Mike LiPetri, in a district where the migrant crisis has become a top voting issue.

"My number one issue is we have to secure the border and I am building a bipartisan network to secure the border working with Democrats and Republicans to build a coalition of business, badges, and the Bible to work together to find a way forward," Suozzi said.

"During the abolish ICE movement, I was the one who rode along with ICE removing illegal aliens from committing heinous crimes like predators and murders." It's important to have that type of advocacy to keep our communities safe," LiPetri said.