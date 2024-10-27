Rep. Mike Lawler faces Mondaire Jones for the NY-17 seat

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- Representative Mike Lawler recently announced federal funding for local projects. It was the type of event that the Republican congressman says highlights his willingness to work with both parties.

"We're not going to agree on everything," Lawler said.

Lawler's opponent is Democrat Mondaire Jones, who once held the seat. Re-districting resulted in a failed run in a Brooklyn district. Now he's trying to unseat the incumbent in suburbs that have become decidedly more purple.

"I'm really proud to be running to represent again the community that raised me, that elevated me from poverty all the way to the halls of Congress," Jones said.

Jones has tried to paint Lawler as an extremist who's aligned with Donald Trump while claiming to be a moderate.

"All of the chaos, extremism and incompetence that we are seeing down in Washington under this MAGA Republican majority is because he empowers that," Jones said.

The Lawler camp portrays Jones as a squad-like progressive who was ineffective while in office.

The 17th Congressional District has far more registered democrats. Joe Biden won by 10 points, but a smaller margin of victory by Kamala Harris benefits Lawler.

Recently Lawler apologized for dressing in blackface while in college as a tribute to his favorite singer Michael Jackson.

Jones apologized for a comment that suggested he called Governor Kathy Hochul the "b" word.

Two years ago, NY-17 was decided by 18-hundred votes. 2024 could be another nail-biter.

For more information about what's on the ballot in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut, please check our Voter Guide.

For election updates, please visit abc7ny.com/vote2024.

